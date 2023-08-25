Wrestling fans have had to mourn many tragic and surprising deaths including athletes such as Sara Lee and Brodie Lee over the years.

In October 2022, Cory Weston broke his silence about his wife’s sudden death in an emotional tribute.

“I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth,” he wrote in an open letter shared via Instagram. “Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.”

He added: “But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made.”

Meanwhile, Brodie’s wife, Amanda Huber, shocked fans when she confirmed his death two years prior. (Brodie and Sara were not related to one another.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“My best friend died today,” she wrote in December 2020. “I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more heartbreaking WWE tragedies.