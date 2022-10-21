WWE star Cory Weston is speaking out following the sudden death of his late wife, Sara Lee.

“I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth,” Weston, 35, wrote in an open letter to his late spouse shared via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.”

He added: “But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made.”

The Texas native noted that he will never “stop grieving” but is at peace knowing that Lee is “free.” Weston concluded his Friday letter: “I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Fans were shocked when Sara’s mother, Terri Lee, announced her daughter’s unexpectant passing at the age of 30 in October. Sara’s cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri announced in a statement via Facebook. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Sara and Weston (known professionally as Westin Blake) started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. Before their nuptials, the NXT Takeover star gushed about the duo’s special connection.

“Two years ago, you said ‘yes’ to dating me. I don’t know why. Lol. But it was the best thing that has happened in my life! You’re the foundation to my life and our family,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2017, one month before they tied the knot. “You gave me the most beautiful daughter in the world and a life I could only dream about. I can’t wait till we say our ‘I do’s.’”

The couple shared three children: Piper, 5, Brady, 3, and a second son, 14 months. Ahead of the WWE couple’s third anniversary, Weston shared a touching tribute to his wife.

“Happy 3 year Anniversary 💝 ‘Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you I had no control over.’ – Unknown. I will always keep falling in love with you 💞💞,” he captioned the Instagram tribute in December 2020.

Following the news of Sara’s shocking passing, the WWE and several of the couple’s former costars have paid their respects to the late wrestler.

The athletic organization took to social media to pay tribute to the Michigan native, tweeting: “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Fellow wrestler Bull James organized a GoFundMe for Sara’s family amid the tragedy.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it,” James detailed on the crowdsourcing page. “The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”