WWE Babies: Athletes Who Have Started Families Over the Years

Professional wrestlers turned parents! Dwayne Johnson, Nikki Bella and more WWE athletes have started families.

The actor became a dad in May 1997 when he and then-wife Dany Garcia welcomed their daughter, Simone. Following their split 10 years later, the California native moved on with Lauren Hashian. He and the singer share daughters Jasmine and Tiana, born in December 2016 and April 2018, respectively.

The Jumanji star competed in WWE on and off from 2004 to 2019, and his eldest child signed a contract with the company one year after his retirement.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps,” Johnson gushed to Jimmy Fallon in May 2020. “But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company.”

Two months prior, the Ballers alum told WWE that Simone’s choice “mean[t] the world” to him, explaining, “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

As for the Total Bellas star, her WWE retirement was featured in a March 2019 episode of the E! show.

“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” the California native explained at the time. “That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t — I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, [I’m done.]”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy, Matteo, in July of the following year. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” Bella captioned her 2020 Instagram reveal. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

The reality star went on to tweet that Chigvintsev was already “the best dad,” gushing, “Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

