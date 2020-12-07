“The Man” is now a mom! Becky Lynch announced on Monday, December 7, that she gave birth to her and fiancé Seth Rollins’ first child.

“Welcome to the world Roux,” the WWE star, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of the infant’s hand. “You are the love of our lives. #andnew.”

Lynch announced in May that she was pregnant while relinquishing her Raw Women’s Championship title to Asuka. “I’m torn between joy and sadness because I’m at a place in my life where things are about to change, and I needed to do something about it,” the Ireland native said at the time. “You go and be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother.”

After the show, the athlete wrote via Instagram: “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I left that same building tonight with my new family.”

Maryse Mizanin commented, “SO EXCITING,” while Nikki Bella wrote, “Chills everywhere! So beyond happy for you! So beyond proud of you! Forever the GOAT! Love you Becky!!!”

As for Rollins, 34, the Iowa native posted a picture of his fiancée holding a positive pregnancy test with a smile. “I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful,” he wrote. “I can’t put into words how much it means to me. … December can’t come soon enough!”

He and Lynch got engaged in August 2019, three months after they made their relationship Instagram official with a PDA picture. “I guess I’m allowed to post this now,” the former flight attendant captioned the May 2019 shot.

When it comes to her professional wrestling career, Lynch has been being “the most relentless” since beginning in 2002.

“What I’ve said from the get-go … is that I’m not the strongest,” the actress exclusively explained to Us Weekly in April 2019. “I’m not the fastest. I’m not the most athletic, but I will always find a way to win in the end.”