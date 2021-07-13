Family of six! Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy’s fourth child, Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy, arrived on Sunday, July 11, in an outdoor home birth, the couple confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz,” the pair told Us on Tuesday, July 13, noting that their daughter was 20 inches long. “[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas … outdoors, during a rainstorm.”

The newborn joined three older siblings — Maxel, 6, Wolfgang, 4, and Bartholomew, 19 months.

The professional wrestler, 46, hinted at his baby girl’s arrival via Instagram on Sunday, posting photos of the rest of his children as infants, alongside a question mark.

“Future Hardy boyz gonna continue the wrestling lineage,” one of the athlete’s Instagram followers commented, while another added, “Who’s that Pokémon?”

While celebrating Father’s Day last month, the AEW star called his role “the greatest,” gushing via social media: “Happy Father’s Day to all the badass Dads out there that are doing it right. It’s an exhausting, challenging role, but the most rewarding role in the world. I love my three little men, Maxel, Wolfie and Bartie, that allowed me to become a father.”

Rebecca, 34, praised the North Carolina native in a post of her own at the time, sharing a slideshow of father-son photos taken over the years. “From the moment each of the babies arrived, you been the best, most natural father to them all !!!!” she gushed. “Real man s–t ! We love you.”

The pair announced the sex of baby No. 4 in January. “No clue what to do now,” the former Playboy model captioned an Instagram video of Matt shooting a pink powder cannon. “No clue.”

The New York native continued documenting her baby bump progress for her followers, from a maternity shoot in May to strawberry picking with her sons in April.

The classical pianist showed her bare stomach in a bathing suit that same month, joking that she was “mega pregnant.” Rebecca clapped back at Instagram trolls, writing, “Can’t wait to finally get all that plastic surgery you constantly accuse me of getting, even tho I’ve been pregnant and/or nursing for the last 6+ years straight. Didn’t really think that one thru huh? Maybe after this baby.”

The game designer and content creator wed in October 2013 in North Carolina.

Keep scrolling to see precious pictures from their baby girl’s arrival.