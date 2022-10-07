Ahead of Sara Lee’s sudden death, the WWE pro and her husband, Cory Weston, documented their life together with their three kids.

Lee and Weston (known professionally as Wesley Blake) started dating in 2015 and expanded their family with daughter Piper two years later. Ahead of their 2017 nuptials, the Texas native gushed about the duo’s special connection.

“Two years ago, you said ‘yes’ to dating me. I don’t know why. Lol. But it was the best thing that has happened in my life! You’re the foundation to my life and our family,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2017, one month before they tied the knot. “You gave me the most beautiful daughter in the world and a life I could only dream about. I can’t wait till we say our ‘I do’s.'”

The WWE couple welcomed their first son, Brady, in 2019 and their third child in 2021. In honor of their three-year anniversary, Weston reflected on their growing family.

“Happy 3 year Anniversary 💝 ‘Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you I had no control over.’ – Unknown. I will always keep falling in love with you 💞💞,” he captioned the Instagram tribute in December 2020.

Fans were shocked when Lee’s mother, Terri Lee, announced her daughter’s passing in October 2022.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri shared in a Facebook statement. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory [Weston] and her children.”

At the time, WWE also took to social media to pay tribute to the Michigan native, tweeting, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Wrestler Bull James announced that he organized a GoFundMe for Sara’s family amid the tragedy.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it,” James detailed on the crowdsourcing page. “The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

Scroll down for more photos of Lee and Weston with their kids before her death: