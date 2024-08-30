Although Johnny Gaudreau loved the game of hockey, his family always came first.

Off the ice, the NHL player enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, Meredith, and their two children, Noa and Johnny.

Tragedy struck the Gaudreau family, however, when Johnny and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on August 29, 2024.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving father, son, brother and friend,” the Columbus Blue Jackets team said via X after his death was reported. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden death of Johnny and Matthew.”

As the hockey community mourns the loss of a talented player, keep reading to learn more about the family that mattered most to Johnny:

Meredith Gaudreau

Johnny met his future wife, Meredith, in the summer of 2018 when she was a natal ICU nurse. She reportedly lived next door to the hockey player’s off-season residence in Avalon, New Jersey. After two years of dating, the pair got engaged.

On September 8, 2021, Meredith and Johnny officially became husband and wife when they got married in a church ceremony. “What a weekend!!” the groom wrote via Instagram after celebrating at the Fairmount Water Works in Pennsylvania. “Very lucky!!🤍🖤”

Meredith added, “We’re married! 9.4.21 until forever! love you so much @johngaudreau03 🖤🤍.”

Noa and Johnny Gaudreau

During Johnny and Meredith’s marriage, the couple welcomed two children. In September 2022, the pair officially became parents when Meredith gave birth to a baby girl named Noa Harper Gaudreau.

In February 2024, the couple expanded their family when Meredith gave birth to a boy named Johnny Edward Gaudreau. “Love you @johngaudreau03,” the mom wrote via Instagram from the hospital room. “2 under 2 life here we comeeee.”

Katie Gaudreau and Kristen Venello

Johnny’s death came just one day before he was scheduled to be a groomsman at his sister Katie’s wedding to fiancé Devin Joyce in Philadelphia. (The couple previously documented attending the baptism for Johnny’s daughter, Noa.) Johnny’s other sister, Kristen, chooses to be private on social media.

Guy and Jane Gaudreau

Johnny appeared to have an incredibly strong bond with his parents. When his father, Guy, found himself in the hospital, Johnny was by his side as he fought to recover. “Craziest 72 hours of my life, but my family is so blessed to bring my pops back home and he’s on his way to a full recovery!” he wrote via Instagram in March 2018. “Thank you for all the prayers and support from friends and family, from Jersey to Calgary! He’s the strongest man I know! #blessed🙏”

Johnny also celebrated Mother’s Day by calling Jane an “amazing woman” who was deserving of the best mom award.

Matthew Gaudreau

Johnny and his younger brother were both killed during the aforementioned bike ride. Matthew was married to Madeline Gaudreau. His last post on the social media platform was photos of the pair enjoying their 2022 honeymoon in Saint George, Grenada. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” he wrote to his wife via Instagram. “I love you always.”