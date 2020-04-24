Watch Nikki and Brie Bella Go from Makeup-Free to Glam in Seconds

During the COVID-19 quarantine, stars have been getting creative by posting fun TikTok videos for their followers. Among those A-listers are Nikki and Brie Bella, who shared a video of themselves going from makeup-free to glam in seconds.

The Bella Twins got in on the fun on Thursday, April 23. Nikki shared the video to her account, showing the sisters transition from their lounge clothes to their quarantine best, set to the hit song “Don’t Rush” by Young T and Bugsey.

In the accompanying caption, Nikki wrote, “Get to the couch! Total Bellas is on now!” The show airs every Thursday evening on E! and according to the stars, the TikTok video documents how they prepare to watch the show as a family.

For the video, the pregnant sisters transformed themselves on-camera for their hundreds of thousands of followers. Nikki went from wearing a floral silk robe to a sexy black bodycon dress styled with matching heels. She completed the look with a bold shade of red lipstick.

Brie was filmed under the covers — naked? — in bed, before changing into a white lace dress, a stylish black hat and wedge platform sandals.

Nikki’s fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, and her sister’s two-year-old daughter Birdie also made a special appearance in the video. The dancer changed out of a sweatshirt and baseball cap to watch the show in a plaid shirt and black slacks. The little girl wore an adorable princess gown for the special night.

The families are currently quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re able to visit each other since they’re next-door neighbors.

Brie and Nikki announced that they were expecting in January, revealing that their due dates are only a week and a half apart.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie wrote in an Instagram post on January 29. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

