Social distancing never looked so good! Pregnant twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella gave their millions of Instagram followers an update on their coronavirus quarantine situation — featuring the Bella Twins kicking it poolside in itty-bitty bikinis.
“Best thing about having your sister as your next-door neighbor is hibernating together,” Brie captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, March 15. “Catching up on meditation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy ✨💛.”
Nikki posted a series of photos, too, along with a lengthy Instagram caption about her state of being amid coronavirus concerns — and her fears of contracting the virus.
In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important. Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time. Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, it was hard to but it was the right thing to do. This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana. The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart. If you can and it’s safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all! 💛✨Also working on a very cool video with Artem for 9 million followers! Goodness thank you all! Love you all! And how blessed are we that we live in a time where we can stay connected through technology. Stay healthy and safe. ❤️🦋✨🌎
In response to the outbreak, the 36-year-old wrote, “I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my meditation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”
Nikki’s greatest concerns stem from the fact that she’s already contracted an illness during her pregnancy. During an episode of Total Bellas, she told viewers, “Even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I [have] never gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”
During a recent appearance on CBS’s The Talk on March 3, the former WWE wrestler elaborated on the sisters’ fears. “I know for Brie and I, we both [are] terrified,” she said. “I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu.”
The former Divas Champions are currently around 18-weeks pregnant. Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Brie is expecting her second with husband Daniel Bryan. The husband-and-wife of six years welcomed their first child, Birdie, into the world in May of 2017.
The sisters announced that they were expecting in January and revealed that their due dates are only a week and a half apart. How’s that for insane coincidences?
“We are shocked like all of you!!!” Brie captioned an Instagram post on January 29. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”
