Bethenny Frankel Teases Wedding Details After Paul Bernon Engagement

Going to the chapel! Bethenny Frankel isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle after getting engaged to Paul Bernon, but she is starting to think about wedding locations.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 50, teased a possible spot to hold her upcoming nuptials during an interview with Extra on Monday, March 29.

“I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful,” Frankel, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, said of her newly engaged status.

When asked if she plans to say “I do” in the Big Apple, she replied, “I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Skinnygirl founder and Bernon, 43, had rekindled their romance after briefly splitting in October 2020. Earlier this month, Us reported that a judge signed off on Frankel’s divorce from Hoppy, 50, in January after nearly eight years in court.

News broke on March 23 that the messy divorce came to an end, 11 years after the pair tied the knot in March 2010. The exes announced their separation in December 2012 after two years of marriage.

Frankel and Bernon’s engagement also made headlines on March 23. The following day, the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host flashed her sparkly engagement ring while on vacation in Florida.

“It’s very important to relax🏖, sleep😴, laugh🤣, love❤️, eat🍽 and heal💗,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 24. “It regenerates us to create space for good ideas & a restored spirit to fuel us in work, family, philanthropy, and relationships.”

Frankel waved goodbye to her vacation while sharing a photo of herself lounging in a raft wearing a swimming cap and one-piece suit. “I’m always grateful for the experiences that my hard work allows me to have and create for my 🥜. Xoxo ✨,” she added.

Both the I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To author and her fiancé have walked down the aisle before, so they are no strangers to planning a wedding. A source told Us exclusively that even after dating on and off for three years, Frankel has yet to meet Bernon’s ex-wife, Ashley Bernon. The former couple were married to for 14 years before getting divorced in 2017.

“[Ashley] works as a director for a prominent real estate law firm in Boston. In fact, she’s never even watched the Real Housewives — she doesn’t watch reality TV,” the source told Us on Friday, March 26. “She didn’t even know who Bethenny Frankel was and she doesn’t know Bethenny’s true personality or anything like that. She only knows about Bethenny from what she sees and reads.”

Although Paul’s ex hasn’t interacted with Frankel, the movie producer is “amicable” with Ashley, the insider added.