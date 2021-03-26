Not in the cards? Bethenny Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon have both been down the aisle before — but meeting each other’s exes might not be part of their plan.

The 43-year-old movie producer was previously married to Ashley Bernon for 14 years before they got divorced in 2017. Though no longer together, their separation was “very cordial,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They remain amicable [to] this day,” the insider adds. “Ashley’s completely moved on.”

Us confirmed in January that Paul and the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, had rekindled their romance after briefly splitting in October 2020. Us reported on Tuesday, March 23, that Frankel finalized her messy divorce from Jason Hoppy after nearly eight years of fighting in court. A judge signed off on the papers on January 20. Later on Tuesday, news broke that she and Paul got engaged.

Though the businessman is on good terms with his ex-wife, Ashley has “never met” the Skinnygirl CEO.

“It just hasn’t happened,” the source explains. “[Ashley] works as a director for a prominent real estate law firm in Boston. In fact, she’s never even watched the Real Housewives — she doesn’t watch reality TV. She didn’t even know who Bethenny Frankel was and she doesn’t know Bethenny’s true personality or anything like that. She only knows about Bethenny from what she sees and reads.”

The BStrong founder and her beau sparked engagement rumors earlier this month when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on the beach in Florida. Neither Frankel nor her fiancé have publicly commented on the engagement news, but it didn’t come as a surprise to Ashley.

“She was more surprised that Paul and Bethenny got back together after they split,” the source says.

The Peabody Award winner isn’t the only one who’s started a new chapter. Ashley is “very happy” with her fiancé, Kyle Miller, a real estate and venture capital investor.

“They’ve been engaged for almost two years now and she’s pregnant, expecting a baby girl next month,” the source says of the couple. “She announced her pregnancy [at] the beginning of February.”

Frankel, for her part, shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with Hoppy, 50. The twosome split in 2012 after less than three years of marriage. Amid their dramatic back-and-forth in court, the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host previously admitted that she didn’t see herself getting married again soon.

“It doesn’t mean that I would not commit to someone. I’m not jaded. I’m not bitter about love. I think there are amazing guys out there in the world, it’s none of that,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014. “Marriage is the Hotel California. You can check out any time, but you can never leave.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper