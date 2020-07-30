Boxed into a corner? Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery Singer, shut down claims that she yelled at FedEx employees to pack up her belongings as she moved out of her apartment.

Avery, 25, went to FedEx on Wednesday, July 29, while moving out of her West Village apartment. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the New York native showed up at her local store and demanded that the employees box up her belongings for her.

When she was informed that FedEx doesn’t move people, but rather sends already packed items, the outlet claimed that she wouldn’t take no for an answer. Avery reportedly had at least 10 plastic storage containers, a cardboard box and multiple garment bags, and left her belongings “scattered across the store.”

Avery’s rep, however, explained that the story wasn’t true.

“Avery has been shipping from this FedEx location since before March and throughout the entire move and everyone has been so courteous and helpful,” Avery’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “The original location was unable to accommodate the size [of] box she needed to ship, so she had to switch locations. But that’s all it was. Someone is obviously trying to make more about this situation than it really is.”

The spokesperson added: “So much of this is untrue and extremely exaggerated.”

Hours earlier, Avery shared videos of herself getting ready to move to the East Village via her Instagram Story.

“Packing all your clothes in garment bags … so much easier,” she captioned a photo of her closet all packed up, after revealing a “pro tip” about having storage under one’s bed to make the most out of a small space.

The University of Virginia alum then took a “much-needed lunch break” with friends and munched on pasta and salad at Via Carota restaurant in the city.

Avery had previously been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with her mom, 63, who has her own history of being rude to hotel staff while on trips for The Real Housewives of New York City.

In May, Avery opened up about the hardships of dating during the pandemic and being cooped up with her parents — the pair started quarantine in Florida with Ramona’s ex-husband, Mario Singer, but eventually got their own place.

“I recently started to go on dates with three different guys right before quarantine. It’s all about a small roster,” Avery said during a May episode of Instagram Live’s interview series, Spilling the Quarantea. “I think it’s a great time to make those emotional connections, so the guy that I talked to in the past that I’m still talking to, I’ve now become friends with him and even though we have nothing romantic at all, because of the timing, you have that foundation.”

She added: ”My mom actually thinks that a lot of these f—kboys will come out of this and want a girlfriend and settle down.”

Real Housewives of New York City fans first met Avery during the series premiere in 2008. Her mother has been on the series since day one.