Kourtney Kardashian is wearing her heart on her panties! Travis Barker showed off his wife’s cheeky lace underwear that featured a romantic tribute to the star drummer.

On Sunday, June 19, the rocker, 46, posted a photo via his Instagram Story of the Poosh founder’s white and gold, floral-adorned lingerie that said “Travis” at the center in blue lettering. Kardashian, 43, later reposted the image on her own social media account. The sexy snap came amid Barker’s Father’s Day celebration.

After paying tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney shared moments from the intimate backyard dinner she threw for her husband. First, the reality star posted a video of the dainty table setting, which included luxurious dinnerware and candles. Kourtney then shared a clip of a blown-up movie screen, which displayed The Father of the Bride later in the night. Next, the wellness guru uploaded a photo of their meal, which included a rice dish, roasted vegetables and more thanks to Chef K — a celebrity chef based in Los Angeles. The menu also offered spring rolls, fried tofu and potstickers. The meal concluded with a matcha dessert.

Barker also showed off the special dinner, writing “Best Father’s Day” over a photo of the delicious food via his Instagram Story. “Matcha cake,” he captioned an Instagram Story that showed off the pastry. The hitmaker also shared a photo of the dinner table on Instagram and thanked Kourtney as well as his daughter Alabama, 16, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, for an “amazing Father’s Day.”

His brood shared their own shoutouts to the Blink-182 member. “Idk how you do it @Travis Barker With these three little crazy ass kids but at least we got stuck with a great dad love you so much,” Landon wrote via his Instagram Story atop a photo from Barker’s Architectural Digest shoot. “I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first. I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects, thank you for bringing me into this word [sic] and showing me how a real man treats you,” said Alabama. Atiana shared a sweet selfie of herself with Barker, writing: “Love you endlessly.”

Kourtney’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, spent the day with their dad, Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 39, shared sweet glimpses of their time together via his Instagram Story.

The holiday marked Barker and Kourtney’s first as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot — for the third time — in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The nuptials came after the lovebirds said “I do” at a California courthouse on May 15 and a Las Vegas ceremony on April 3.

