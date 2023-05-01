She’s levitating! Met Gala 2023 co-chair Dua Lipa left onlookers stunned as she walked the red carpet in vintage Chanel — a perfect nod to this year’s theme.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer, 27 — who is cohosting the event with Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel — looked ethereal in a cream-colored Chanel Haute Couture gown at the Monday, May 1 gala, held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Lipa was the living embodiment of “Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty” in the way she paid tribute to the late Chanel designer, who died in 2019 at age 85.

Her ensemble featured a tweed corset lined with black details and a ball gown skirt finished with pockets and fringe. The white dress first debuted on the runway in 1992 and was famously worn by none other than Lagerfeld’s beloved muse, Claudia Schiffer.

To add even more drama to the number, the “IDGAF” musician sported a breathtaking Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and chrome heels.

As for her glam, the England native sported a matte face with filled-in eyebrows, daring eyeliner and peachy lips. Her brunette tresses cascaded down in soft waves and were styled with an Old Hollywood glam vibe.

With her tony title as co-chair of the iconic fashion fete, fans may be surprised to know that the 2023 Met Gala is only the “New Rules” artist’s second time ever attending the stylish celebration. Lipa made her Met Gala debut in 2019, following the year’s “camp” theme to a T in an unabashed Atelier Versace purple-and-green ensemble that fashion critics are still discussing years later. The British songstress wore her dark hair in an over-the-top, sky-high blowout fitted with flowers at the crown of her head. Her silk-laden gown featured vibrant designs and an eye-catching peplum. She paired the look with matching stockings and stilettos that boasted the same color palette as her dress.

After the cancelation of the 2020 Met Gala due to COVID-19 — and not attending the 2021 soirée, which was held in September of that year due to pandemic restrictions — Lipa had to skip last year’s event as she was in London on her wildly successful Future Nostalgia tour.

After bursting on the scene with her debut, self-titled album in 2017, Lipa quickly became a pop music icon — and a pop culture idol. As fans and fashionistas began to take notice of her bold style and carefree attitude, the “One Kiss” singer revealed her motto when it comes to the fashion playground.

“Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f—k they want, and it’s so important that they do. This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms,” she told Refinery29 in 2018. “If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It’s putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?”

After being announced as one of the four co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala in January, the three-time Grammy winner took to social media to express her enthusiasm about the opportunity.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit 🌹.”