Dua Lipa is making new music her fans can dance the night away to.

In October 2023, the “Don’t Start Now” singer sent a clear signal that she’s entering a new era by deleting all photos from her Instagram account.

Shortly thereafter, Lipa unveiled a new look. “Miss me?” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with crimson hair instead of her usual jet back locks. (She has since deleted the snap but the auburn hairstyle can still be seen in her Instagram profile picture.)

The style reinvention comes as Lipa shakes up her sound. During an August 2023 interview with T Magazine, Lipa said her forthcoming album will be “different sonically” than her two previous records: her self-titled debut (2017) and 2020’s Future Nostalgia, which won a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Lipa’s 3rd album:

What Is Dua Lipa’s 3rd Album Called?

The name of Lipa’s next record has not yet been announced. However, the pop star did tell WSJ Magazine in January 2022 that she had a name in mind.

“It has a vision. It has a name — for now,” she told the outlet at the time.

When Is Dua Lipa’s 3rd Album Coming Out?

The Grammy winner’s album is due for a 2024 release, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

What Will Dua Lipa’s 3rd Album Sound Like?

Lipa told T Magazine in August 2023 that her forthcoming album will be “more personal” than her other releases.

“The album is different. It’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme,” Lipa explained, noting that the new sound will not “alienate” her existing fans, lest they “have a meltdown.”

According to the outlet, the new project draws inspiration from 1970s-era psychedelia as opposed to the disco influences that informed Future Nostalgia.

Mark Ronson, who collaborated with Lipa on her 2023 song “Dance the Night,” which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack, shared a similar sentiment during a July interview with Vulture.

“I’ve heard some of [Lipa’s next album] and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?” Ronson said, referring to a moment from the “Dance the Night” music video. “This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Who Is Dua Lipa Collaborating With on Her 3rd Album?

Fans have speculated that Lipa worked on the album with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. In November 2022, the “Levitating” musician shared photos via social media that showed her sipping wine in front of banisters that looked similar to the ones at Parker’s Los Angeles home.

When T Magazine asked Lipa whether the rumors were true, she coyly said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” before looking away and laughing.

Is There a Single for Dua Lipa’s 3rd Album?

Lipa announced on November 1 that the first single from the album, titled “Houdini,” will be released on November 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

“HOUDINI ⛓️ NOV 9TH 11PM GMT PRE ORDER IN BIO,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself touching tongues with her reflection in a mirror.