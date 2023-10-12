Dua Lipa is in her red hair era.
The 28-year-old singer returned to Instagram — after recently deleting all photos from her social media account — to share a snap of herself with moody crimson locks, a drastic switch-up from her signature jet black crown. “Miss me?” Lipa captioned the social media post, prompting excited reactions from fans, many of whom wrote, “YES!”
In the snap, the “Cool” artist could be seen lying on her back, allowing her newly colored strands to surround her face. While the reason behind Lipa’s major hair transformation and Instagram hiatus is not immediately clear, the U.K. native shared a mysterious video of her eyes on her Instagram Story, directing fans to her website. At the link, Lipa’s homepage reads, “Click to sign up for love, joy, optimism, happiness and energy.”
Some fans predict that Lipa is gearing up to release a new album. In August, Lipa confirmed in a profile with The New York Times that she will be releasing her next album in 2024, teasing that the project will “still be pop.”
Lipa’s last album, Future Nostalgia, dropped in March 2020. The bouncy record features her hit track “Levitating.”
The hitmaker opened up about the upbeat work of art, telling Variety ahead of its release that she wanted to give listeners something to be happy about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely been a weird time, and you never really know what the right thing to do is at a time like this,” she explained to the outlet. “But I’m really excited to put this album out now to give people time to live with it and listen to it when they’re home. I hope it will brighten people’s day. We’re all staying home, or the majority of us are, and hopefully we can get the rest of the people to stay home too.”
In support of the album, Lipa kicked off the Future Nostalgia Tour in February 2022. The string of shows, which saw her belting out her best tunes in looks from Versace, Mugler, Gucci, Balenciaga and more, concluded in November 2022 in Miami.
Since then, Lipa landed a role as Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie and went public with her romance with boyfriend Romain Gavras.
“Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.”
Lipa and the director were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The pair were seen again the following month holding hands in Paris.
It wasn’t until May that Lipa and Gavras made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) in Cannes, laughing, holding hands and smiling at each other as they posed for photos.