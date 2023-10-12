Dua Lipa is in her red hair era.

The 28-year-old singer returned to Instagram — after recently deleting all photos from her social media account — to share a snap of herself with moody crimson locks, a drastic switch-up from her signature jet black crown. “Miss me?” Lipa captioned the social media post, prompting excited reactions from fans, many of whom wrote, “YES!”

In the snap, the “Cool” artist could be seen lying on her back, allowing her newly colored strands to surround her face. While the reason behind Lipa’s major hair transformation and Instagram hiatus is not immediately clear, the U.K. native shared a mysterious video of her eyes on her Instagram Story, directing fans to her website. At the link, Lipa’s homepage reads, “Click to sign up for love, joy, optimism, happiness and energy.”

Some fans predict that Lipa is gearing up to release a new album. In August, Lipa confirmed in a profile with The New York Times that she will be releasing her next album in 2024, teasing that the project will “still be pop.”

Lipa’s last album, Future Nostalgia, dropped in March 2020. The bouncy record features her hit track “Levitating.”

Related: Dua Lipa Is a Hollywood Style Star: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks Dua Lipa knows how to work it. The pop star isn’t afraid to push fashion boundaries, slaying Us every chance she gets. When it comes to her wardrobe, the London native loves drama. She favors sheer catsuits, sparking gowns, daring minidresses and glorious vintage pieces. For her first-ever Met Gala in 2019, Lipa looked like […]

The hitmaker opened up about the upbeat work of art, telling Variety ahead of its release that she wanted to give listeners something to be happy about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a weird time, and you never really know what the right thing to do is at a time like this,” she explained to the outlet. “But I’m really excited to put this album out now to give people time to live with it and listen to it when they’re home. I hope it will brighten people’s day. We’re all staying home, or the majority of us are, and hopefully we can get the rest of the people to stay home too.”

In support of the album, Lipa kicked off the Future Nostalgia Tour in February 2022. The string of shows, which saw her belting out her best tunes in looks from Versace, Mugler, Gucci, Balenciaga and more, concluded in November 2022 in Miami.

Since then, Lipa landed a role as Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie and went public with her romance with boyfriend Romain Gavras.

Related: ‘Barbie’ Premiere Red Carpet: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Nicki Minaj and M... Hollywood’s biggest names proved life in plastic is indeed fantastic at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9. The film’s stars — including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and more — were a must-see on the pink carpet, channeling different iterations of the beloved doll. Robbie, 33, sparkled in […]

“Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Lipa and the director were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The pair were seen again the following month holding hands in Paris.

It wasn’t until May that Lipa and Gavras made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) in Cannes, laughing, holding hands and smiling at each other as they posed for photos.