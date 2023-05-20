Making it official! Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The pair, who were in attendance for the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) on Friday, May 19, dressed to the nines for the event, which is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrés in Cannes, France. Lipa, 27, stunned in a one-shoulder black floor-length gown with a high slit and chest cutouts. The pop star, who accentuated the ensemble by rocking strappy sandals and minimalist silver jewelry, styled her tresses in a chic updo. Gavras, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black and white suit.

The couple seemed to be in good spirits at the festival, as they laughed, held hands and smiled at each other while posing for photographers.

Lipa and the France native, 41, were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The following month, they were seen again while holding hands in Paris.

Prior to dating Gavras, Lipa made headlines for her relationship with ex Anwar Hadid. The twosome started dating in 2019 after the England native was spotted with the model, now 23, at his 20th birthday celebration. Lipa opened up about working hard to protect the pair’s private romance during an interview with British Vogue.

“We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she told the magazine for their February 2021 cover story. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions. … My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

After nearly two years of dating, the duo called it quits for good in January 2021. While Lipa then sparked dating speculation with Trevor Noah in September 2022 after the twosome were spotted hugging at an intimate dinner in New York City, Us confirmed they were nothing more than “friends.” The following month, the “Levitating” songstress got candid about adjusting to her new single status.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said on an episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down… it makes a big difference!”

After spending some time rolling solo, the “New Rules” artist fueled romance rumors in December 2022 when she was linked to Jack Harlow. A source exclusively told Us that Lipa and rapper, 25, “liked each other’s vibes” after crossing paths.

“They had FaceTimed before when Jack asked Dua permission for his song about her, but that was an awkward call for everyone,” the insider explained at the time, referring to Harlow’s song, which is aptly titled “Dua Lipa.”