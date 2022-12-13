It’s official. Dua Lipa has moved on from Anwar Hadid with Jack Harlow, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the singer, 27, has been “talking” with Harlow, 24, after ending her relationship with Hadid, 23. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” the source reveals, noting that the couple met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch earlier this month.

After crossing paths, Lipa and Harlow remained in contact because they “liked each other’s” vibe. “They had FaceTimed before when Jack asked Dua permission for his song about her, but that was an awkward call for everyone,” the insider says about the Kentucky native’s single titled “Dua Lipa.”

Before sparking romance rumors with Harlow, the “Cold Heart” artist was briefly linked to Trevor Noah. The duo were photographed hugging in October following a private dinner in New York City. At the time, Us confirmed that there was nothing romantic going on between Lipa and the former Daily Show host, 38.

Lipa also previously made headlines for her public romance with Hadid. The twosome started dating in 2019 after the British performer was spotted at the model’s 20th birthday celebration. Over the years, Lipa formed a close bond with Anwar’s sisters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

In May 2020, Lipa broke down how she first met her then-boyfriend, saying on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I definitely [reached out virtually,]” she shared. “We actually met at a barbecue, but it then carried on to DMs.”

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress later offered a glimpse at her “private” romance with Anwar. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” she told British Vogue at the time. “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

Lipa added: “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions. … My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

Us confirmed in December 2021 that the pair called it quits after two years of dating.

Harlow, for his part, was previously linked to Addison Rae and Saweetie.

With reporting by Travis Cronin