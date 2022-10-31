Who is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life

With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts.

The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, 1998, and this rapper’s career began in earnest around 2015. He released several mixtapes before record label Generation Now (owned by DJ Drama) discovered him, and the rest is history.

This Atlantic Records branch worked with Harlow, and he finally got his big break in 2020. The single “WHATS POPPIN” became extremely popular on TikTok, and its remix even hit the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

From his debut album, That’s What They All Say, to his Grammy-nominated “Industry Baby” collaboration with Lil Nas X, Harlow is about as established in the music industry as they come. His Come Home album and the chart-topping “First Class” just cemented his status, but as if that wasn’t enough, he’s even set to star in the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

