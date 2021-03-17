Get the party started! Dua Lipa’s boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, threw her a butterfly bash to celebrate her 2021 Grammys win, after he skipped the awards show on Sunday, March 14.

The “Break My Heart” singer, 25, won Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday after taking the stage to perform “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” earlier in the evening. When she returned home, Anwar, 21, honored the British songstress with a lavish party.

“All the 🦋🦋🦋 in da world waiting 4 me 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Lipa captioned a series of photos on Tuesday, March 16, via Instagram, showing off Hadid’s decorating skills. “My angel boy @anwarspc.”

The setup included a butterfly piñata and matching animal balloon, along with a Pikachu balloon and ones that read, “DUA” in bright pink.

The “Physical” singer, who has been dating the model since June 2019, enjoyed a ring pop candy while partying alongside her boyfriend and friend, Olive Violet, which she captured in her party pics.

Lipa also posed with the piñata in the backyard, showing off her sexy, butterfly-printed, sparkly dress and silver, strappy high heels. She later took a selfie with Hadid inside the pad before cozying up to her pal, Violet, in front of the festive décor.

The butterfly-filled bash was a nod to Lipa’s Grammys outfit, which was an eye-catching Versace dress. The gown was see-through with crystals and an intricate butterfly design on the bodice.

The “New Rules” artist also wore a custom Gabby Elan jewelry grill on her teeth that featured a rainbow butterfly on it.

The couple didn’t attend the Grammys together, but a month earlier they celebrated Valentine’s Day together in the desert.

“THE ONE 4 MY❤️ Happy V-Day Lovers xx,” Lipa captioned two photos of the lovebirds packing on the PDA in a remote location in February.

Hadid shared the same snaps, writing, “My valentine❤️ thankful for ya girl wonder.”

A month prior, the duo sparked pregnancy speculation after Lipa captioned one of her Instagram photos with a baby bottle, angel and sparkles emojis in January. However, the musician shut down the rumors while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same month.

“I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment,” she said, clarifying it was not a cryptic pregnancy announcement.

She added: “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’ Or my stomach. I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant.”

Scroll down to see how the couple celebrated Lipa’s Grammys success.