Dua Lipa Is ‘Clearly Very Excited’ to Be the Newest Face of Puma

Did a full 180! Dua Lipa is the newest face of Puma and we can hardly wait to see the super cool campaigns.

On Tuesday, November 17, the athletic wear brand announced that it’s collaborating with the 25-year-old for upcoming projects.

“I am so excited to announce my partnership with Puma,” the London native said in a press release. “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable and look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my Puma family.”

Kicking off in 2021, the hitmaker will headline Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign, which will focus on inspiring women to connect through sports and culture.

To celebrate this partnership, the “New Rules” songstress will wear Puma during her virtual Studio 2054 performance alongside her dancers. As sponsors of the big event, Puma is also offering a limited amount of discounted tickets for those who want to check it out!

The “Don’t Start Now” singer also took to Instagram to spread the news and rejoice. “Clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @puma family as their new brand ambassador!!! 🖤” she wrote in a caption accompanying a pic of herself rocking all Puma gear. “Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya 🖤.”

Lipa is joining a list of other stars that includes Selena Gomez, Winnie Harlow and Adriana Lima, who have all also worked with the sportswear brand. In fact, both Gomez and Lima designed crazy cool collections with the company.

Gomez, who has been with the brand since 2017, launched a SG x Puma line just last year that featured a semicolon. “I try to include a few little things that represent something to me. I got that [tattoo] on my wrist with the cast of 13 Reasons Why, and it was because I wanted to continue life no matter how difficult it got,” she explained in an InStyle interview at the time. “To me, it represents getting back up. No matter what, life is going to be hard, and it’s about the people you surround yourself and it’s the way you get back up from it.”

Fingers crossed we see something as thoughtful on designs by Lipa!

