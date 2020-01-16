Beauty queen! Sofia Carson joins the ranks of Gal Gadot and Ashley Graham to become the most recent A-lister named global brand ambassador for Revlon.

On Thursday, January 16, the beauty brand announced that the Disney Channel star will be headlining in her first campaign this spring — and it’s a perfect fit.

“Since I can remember, one of my favorite places in the world was my mom’s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick,” the 26-year-old said in a statement from the brand. “I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything.” There’s no denying the power of a red lip!

The Descendants star will be featured in the spring 2020 campaigns to promote Revlon ColorStay Foundation, Super Lustrous Lipstick and ColorStay Eyeliner. “I’m so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world,” she said. “Revlon’s Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams.”

To celebrate the exciting news, the cosmetics company released a video on Thursday that further showcased why the partnership is the perfect match. Naming some of her traits, the “I Luv U” singer proves that she seamlessly embodies the company’s motto to “live boldly.”

As Revlon’s global brand president, Silvia Galfo, stated, “I have watched Sofia evolve into a passionate, dynamic woman with a sparkling personality and infectious positive energy that touches everything she does from her acting and music projects to her commitment to charitable causes.”