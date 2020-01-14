As if Jennifer Lopez wasn’t busy enough prepping for the Super Bowl Halftime show, she just got a brand new fashion gig and it’s epic!

On Tuesday, January 14, Guess announced that the 50-year-old multi-hyphenate is starring in the brand’s Marciano spring 2020 campaign. But it’s not her first time. This will actually be a sexy return for the performer.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign,” she said in a press release from the company.

She went on to explain that the inspiration for the campaign’s dreamy aesthetic was a mix between Italian film star Sophia Loren from the 60s and an ‘80s Madonna.

“It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen,” the Hustlers star continued. “The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

Directed by the chief creative officer for Guess Paul Marciano and shot by Tatiana Gerusova in Santa Monica, the imagery features both colored and black and white shots of the actress. And in all the pics, the “On the Floor” singer’s hair is styled in big bouncy curls with super sexy smokey eye makeup. This super glam beauty reflects the classic Hollywood vibe of the shoot.

As mentioned, the Bronx native has starred in a campaign for the clothing company in the past. In fact, back in 2017 she became the oldest Guess girl at 48, beating out Claudia Schiffer, who modeled for the company in 2012 at the age of 41.

“Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a Guess Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous,” Marciano stated. “This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”