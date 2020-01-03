Oh boy! Gucci teamed up with a very special celebrity to celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year — a.k.a. the Year of the Rat. The luxury Italian label turned to the most famous mouse of all, Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse, for a limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear items — available now!

The collection offers over 70 different on-trend items, including everything from purses and wallets to T-shirts and bomber jackets. The collaboration is a part of Gucci’s Cruise 2020 Collection.

One of the key points about the collection is that Gucci’s introduced a brand new material: the Mini GG Supreme canvas with Mickey Mouse print. The new beige design is inspired by the fashion house’s ’80s fabrics, which gives the collection a cool vintage feel.

Gucci and Mickey Mouse have teamed up in the past, as well. For the cartoon character’s 90th birthday in 2018, Gucci unveiled a 3D Mickey Mouse Top Handle Bag ($4,500) on the Spring-Summer 2019 Runway.

Keep scrolling for a look at 9 of Us Weekly’s top picks from the Disney x Gucci collection — including chunky sneakers, a chic wool sweater, a fabulous bomber jacket and more!