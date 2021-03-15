A night to remember! The 2021 Grammy Awards didn’t disappoint when it came to the star-studded musical acts, including Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

While music’s biggest night looked a little different this year, with some of the show being filmed remotely and few physical attendees amid the coronavirus pandemic, the performances still hooked viewers in and left lasting impressions.

Us Weekly rounded up the top five acts from the Sunday, March 14, show in case you need help choosing which ones to rewatch first!

Styles, who won his first Grammy on Sunday for Best Pop Solo Performance, kicked off the show with a sexy rendition of “Watermelon Sugar.” The British crooner, 27, was dressed in a custom all-leather outfit by Gucci as he made his Grammys debut with a green feather boa around his neck to start the performance.

The “Golden” singer later dropped the accessory and revealed his shirtless chest while showing off his dance moves to the other artists in attendance, including Billie Eilish.

Dua Lipa, who won Best Pop Vocal Album, invited fans into her personal nightclub while belting out “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.” Her killer dance moves and costume change from a pink, sparkly coat ensemble to a two-piece outfit, made the display even more memorable.

The 63rd annual awards show took viewers to an ethereal woodland for Swift’s medley of three songs, “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow,” during her first Grammys appearance in five years.

The “Betty” singer, 31 — who was nominated for six awards linked to her Folklore record, which won Album of the Year — performed her hit tracks from the roof of a moss-covered house, inside a treehouse and standing in the woods. Her fairy-tale experience also featured her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who popped up during two of the three songs.

Bruno Mars left his mark on the Grammys stage when he opened the In Memoriam tribute, honoring Little Richard. He was joined by Anderson .Paak on the drums for the emotional and moving performance of “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.”

Check out Us Weekly’s picks for the top five acts from the awards show, including the Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B duet that fans can’t stop talking about, in the video above.