She showed up to your party! Taylor Swift returned to the Grammys stage on Sunday, March 14, for the first time in five years.

The 31-year-old singer performed “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on a woodsy set that looked like the studio where she recorded albums Folklore and Evermore amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Swift last performed at the awards show in 2016 when her fifth album, 1989, took home Album of the Year.

While Beyoncé scored the most nominations in 2021, Swift and Dua Lipa aren’t far behind with six nods.

“Ask us how our days been,” the “Willow” songstress wrote alongside a video with friends and collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low in November 2020 after she learned about her impressive number of nominations.

Swift has won 10 Grammys over the years. At Sunday’s show, she’s up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her eighth studio album, Folklore, which she surprised fans with in July 2020. The album’s lead single, “Cardigan,” was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Several months after Folklore’s release, Swift revealed that she wrote and produced a second album amid the coronavirus quarantine titled Evermore.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” she wrote in December 2020. “I’ve never done this before. In the past, I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Evermore will be eligible for the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.