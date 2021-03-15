Nailed it! Music’s biggest night calls for performances that live up to the hype — and Cardi B delivered the goods during her 2021 Grammys appearance.

The Grammy winner, 28, hit the Grammys stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14. She performed her new song, “Up,” and was then joined by Megan Thee Stallion to perform their viral hit, “WAP.” Megan, for her part, also rapped to her songs “Body” and “Savage.”

The New York native was one of the 22 musical acts who were asked to perform at this year’s Grammys. She joined stars such as Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, BTS and John Mayer.

Cardi earned her first-ever Grammy Award during the 60th annual ceremony in 2019 for Best Rap Album. During her acceptance speech, she gave a special shout-out to her daughter, Kulture, who she shares with husband Offset.

“I want to thank my daughter, Kulture,” she said at the time. “I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album [Invasion of Privacy] was not complete. I had, like, three songs I was for sure having. And then, you know how it was. We was, like, ‘We have to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I’m still not showing.’ And it was very long nights.”

The Hustlers actress then expressed her gratitude for the artists who contributed verses for her record. She also thanked Offset, adding, “You, husband, thank you. Nah, seriously, ‘cause he was like, ‘You’re going to do this album, girl. We’re gonna have this baby, and we’re gonna make this album.’ And thank you so much, everybody.”

That same year, Cardi was nominated across four other categories including Best Rap Performance and Album of the Year. She has since been recognized by the Recording Academy a whopping eight times.

In the wake of her first Grammy win, she hit back at criticism over her achievement.

“On my album, I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my pass [sic]. To living my best life inspiring people,” she tweeted in August 2019. “Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that ASS. Every song went platinum! I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing. I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio.”

The Rhythm + Flow judge continued, “I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammies [sic]. All I can think about was … everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing.”

Cardi noted that she had “no words to say” when she won her Grammy but “started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period” when she returned home. She added, “I was like, ‘YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS S—T!’ [And] until this day my s—t still charting.”