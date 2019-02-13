Lady Gaga is all about women’s empowerment. The A Star Is Born actress came to the defense of Cardi B after some critics said the rapper did not deserve to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga, 32, tweeted on Tuesday, February 12, alongside a photo of herself and Cardi, 26, at the awards ceremony. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

The “Born This Way” singer’s tweet came hours after the “I Like It” MC deactivated her Instagram account in the wake of her first-ever Grammy win on Sunday, February 10. Cardi defeated the late Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott, and later declared that she was “sharing” her win for her album, Invasion of Privacy, with Miller, who died in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose at age 26.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else — that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that,” Cardi said in an Instagram video before taking down her account. “However, I’ve been taking a lot of s—t today. I’m seeing a lot of bulls—t today and I saw a lot of s—t last night and I’m sick of this s—t. I worked hard for my motherf—king album.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum has been a fan of Gaga for more than a decade. In 2009, Cardi sang the pop star’s hit “Bad Romance” at her high school talent show.

“When I was a teenager lady Gaga changed my life,” the Bronx native tweeted in 2016. “She inspired me to be myself & be different.”

For her part, Mother Monster took home two Grammys on Sunday: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper for “Shallow” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).”

