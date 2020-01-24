Hot and heavy! These famous couples weren’t afraid to take their Grammy Awards PDA to the next level.

In February 2019, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who took a well-deserved date night away from their daughter, Stormi. The Best Rap Album nominee and the makeup mogul pulled out all the stops on the red carpet in Los Angeles, arriving hand in hand and keeping close to each other’s sides the entire night. All good things must come to an end, however, as the couple called their relationship off just eight months later.

The same year, Cardi B and rapper Offset turned heads with their raunchy red carpet PDA moment. The duo gave Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper a run for their money, locking lips and licking each other’s faces in front of the cameras.

While not every couple that makes a steamy impression on the Grammys carpet lasts forever, some musical mainstays showed up in February 2018, ready to put their love on full display. Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, and Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, posed lovingly before filing into the awards show.

Countless couples — like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Pink and Carey Hart, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — have taken to the carpet in sultry style. Others kept their PDA short and sweet, like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in February 2015.

Scroll down to see which famous couples have packed on the PDA at the Grammy Awards over the years.