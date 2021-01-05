No brainer. Cardi B clapped back at criticism after not letting her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, listen to her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “W.A.P.”

The rapper, 28, was dancing to the August 2020 release in a Sunday, January 3, video when her toddler ran into the room. The New York native rushed to turn off the song.

A Twitter hater slammed the Grammy winner, writing, “So ya daughter can’t listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? “AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING.”

Cardi replied to the social media user on Monday, January 4: “Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not JoJo Siwa ! I don’t make music for kids. I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to note that some moms are strippers, adding, “Pop p–sy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop making this a debate. It’s pretty much common sense.”

She and Offset welcomed their daughter in July 2018. The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum joked two years later that she “can’t even be sexy in peace” with Kulture at home.

In November 2020, Cardi was filming an Instagram video in a black bustier when the little one called out to her from another one. The former reality star laughed uncomfortably and asked, “Yes?”

Cardi acknowledged the following month that while her and the Migos member’s daughter “lives a different lifestyle” than they did growing up, they’re intentional about keeping her grounded.

“My daughter came out of my p–sy rich,” the Hustlers star explained to Billboard in December 2020. “This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged. Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous. I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.'”