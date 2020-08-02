Welcome home! Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, are the proud parents of a black rescue puppy named Dexter.

The “Physical” singer, 24, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Saturday, August 1, of the latest addition to their family.

“Our tiny best friend Dexter!!!” Lipa captioned the post. “Thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT.”

Hadid, 21, also posted photos of Dexter via his Instagram page. “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be!!!!!!!! BIIG DEX,” he wrote in reference to Dexter’s white patch of fur.

The couple — who began dating in 2019 — celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.

“Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” the “Don’t Start Now” songstress captioned a series of photos with Hadid.

Lipa also shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers via her Instagram Story in honor of the milestone.

“1 year ago today we went on our first date … crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid I love you,” the U.K. native wrote.

Lipa and the model — who is the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — were first linked in the summer of 2019 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. They later stepped out together at New York Fashion Week in September 2019. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.

The twosome have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner told Good Morning Britain in April that she’s been enjoying the downtime.

“Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” she said. “It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie or play a game or do some painting or go on our daily walk.”

Lipa previously dated chef and model Isaac Carew from 2013 to 2019. Anwar, for his part, was in a relationship with actress Nicola Peltz from 2017 to 2018. She announced her engagement to Brooklyn Beckham in July.

Scroll down to see pictures of Lipa and Anwar’s new puppy.