Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras’ partnership is heating up both romantically and creatively.

“Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple. “They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.”

The insider also noted that Lipa, 28, and Gavras, 42, are “always laughing” and “constantly showing physical affection” while they “try to spend every moment together that they can.”

“Things are getting pretty serious and both are very happy,” the source said.

Lipa and the director were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The pair were seen again the following month holding hands in Paris.

It wasn’t until May that Lipa and Gravas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) in Cannes, laughing, holding hands and smiling at each other as they posed for photos.

The singer gave fans further insight into her relationship with Gravas several months later during her August birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

“Birthday dinner ❤️,” Lipa captioned a carousel of Instagram photos that included several solo shots in a fiery red dress. Another snap featured Lipa sitting on her boyfriend’s lap as she held a plate of food. Gravas, for his part, had a flower in his hair and smoked a cigarette while draping his arm around Lipa.

Before making things official with the Athena director, Lipa dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. Despite rumors swirled that Lipa moved on with Trevor Noah one year later, Us confirmed in October 2022 that the twosome were just good friends. Lipa, for her part, got candid about embracing the single life at the time.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said on an October 2022 episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference!”