Anwar Hadid reportedly posted a series of alarming messages after his ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa after making her public debut with her new flame, Romain Gavras.

“Trying to not to find and kill him. :),” the musician, 23, captioned a selfie in a now-deleted Instagram Story per Insider. He also shared three additional posts that read “I cant [sic] breath [sic],” “Have fun” and “I hate the way you say my name,” per the Daily Mail.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother — who dated the “One Kiss” singer, 27, from 2019 to 2021 — posted the same original selfie on his Instagram feed on Saturday, May 20, to promote his latest single “The Skrugh.”

One day prior, the “Levitating” songstress walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend, 41, at the Cannes Film Festival at the Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) premiere. As they posed for photos in their black tie ensembles, the pair held hands and shared a sweet smile at the event.

The twosome were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The following month, they were seen again while holding hands in Paris.

Lip and Gavras have yet to address Anwar’s cryptic messages. However, fans of the former couple posted on Anwar’s page to offer their support with several mentioning how much they missed their romance.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer and Anwar began their romance in June 2019 after she was spotted at her ex’s birthday party. Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called it quits in January 2021.

“They’re no longer dating,” a source exclusively told Us of the duo at the time.

Following their split, rumors swirled that Lipa moved on with Trevor Noah in September 2022 after they were caught hugging at an intimate dinner in New York City. Despite the rumors, however, Us confirmed at the time that the pair were nothing more than “friends.” The following month, the “Physical” performer got candid about adjusting to her new single status.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” the U.K. native said on an episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference!”

The “New Rules” artist was later linked to Jack Harlow in December 2022, an insider told Us that Lipa and rapper, 25, “liked each other’s vibes” after briefly crossing paths.

“They had FaceTimed before when Jack asked Dua permission for his song about her, but that was an awkward call for everyone,” the source explained at the time, referring to Harlow’s song titled “Dua Lipa.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Anwar and Lipa’s reps for commen