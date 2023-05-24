Couple goals! Hollywood’s most powerful pairs showcased their superior style at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost proved they are as happy as ever at the Asteroid City premiere on May 23. The lovebirds — who quietly tied the knot in October 2020 — packed on the PDA and flashed wide smiles as they posed for photographers on the red carpet. Johansson, 38, was a must-see in a custom Prada gown that featured a column silhouette and an exposed bra. Jost, 40, for his part, looked handsome in a black tuxedo teamed with glossy dress shoes.

The Asteroid City screening was a date night for many stars, including Steve Carell and Nancy Carell. The duo looked glamorous as cameras flashed. Nancy, 56, opted for a radiant red dress while her husband, 60, was timeless in a black suit.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also present at the soirée. Wilson, 66, sparkled in a black gown that was equipped with a sweetheart neckline and a cascading cape. Hanks, 66, meanwhile, looked dapper in a silk-lined blazer styled with a bowtie.

Elsewhere during Cannes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and longtime partner Jason Statham commanded attention in coordinating black outfits at the Kering Women in Motion dinner on May 21. The exclusive gathering, which was held during the festival, honors inspirational women and rising female talent. For the occasion, the 38-year-old supermodel donned a plunging black gown by Saint Laurent that was equipped with winged sleeves. The Fast and Furious actor, 55, for his part, played it cool in a classic tux.

Dua Lipa debuted her relationship with director Romain Gavras at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) on May 19, wowing Us in matching looks. The “Levitating” singer, 27, delivered drama in a one-shoulder cutout design by Celine. She completed her look with dangling diamond earrings and a sexy updo. Gavras, 41, sported a black suit jacket, tailored trousers and a silk tie.

Lipa and the France native were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a party together in London. The following month, they were seen holding hands in Paris.

Prior to Gavras, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid. The twosome got together in 2019 after the Grammy winner was spotted at the model’s 20th birthday celebration.

Keep scrolling to see the best couple style moments at Cannes: