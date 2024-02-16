One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes.

The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner are dating.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source told Us at the time, revealing that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Lipa is “excited to see where things go,” the insider added. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

The couple have since been spotted packing on the PDA during various outings but both Lipa and Turner have kept details about their relationship to themselves.

Before her whirlwind romance with the actor, Lipa was in a long-term relationship with Anwar Hadid (the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid) from 2019 to 2021.

Keep scrolling to see the singer’s dating history: