Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Dua Lipa’s Complete Dating History: From Callum Turner to Anwar Hadid

By
Dua Lipas Dating History Includes A Listers and Famous Siblings From Callum Turner to Anwar Hadid
6
Dua LipaLionel Hahn/Getty Images

One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes.

The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner are dating.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source told Us at the time, revealing that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Lipa is “excited to see where things go,” the insider added. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

The couple have since been spotted packing on the PDA during various outings but both Lipa and Turner have kept details about their relationship to themselves.

amazon-gegekoko-oversized-t-shirt

Deal of the Day

On Sale! This Oversized Tee Might Be the Most Perfect T-Shirt to Ever Exist View Deal

Before her whirlwind romance with the actor, Lipa was in a long-term relationship with Anwar Hadid (the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid) from 2019 to 2021.

Keep scrolling to see the singer’s dating history:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Met Gala Best Beauty Gallery

Dua Lipa

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!