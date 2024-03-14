Dua Lipa’s third album, Radical Optimism, is officially ready – and has a release date.

“RADICAL OPTIMISM MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM OUT MAY 3RD 2024 SHOT BY @tyronelebon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the singer revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, alongside the record’s cover art.

Lipa wrote the caption alongside the album’s cover art, which shows the singer alone in the middle of the ocean at sunset as what appears to be a shark’s fin swims nearby.

Lipa also revealed the tracklist for the record, which features 11 songs in total including songs such as “French Exit,” “Anything for Love,” “End of an Era,” “Happy for You,” “Illusion” and more.

Related: Everything to Know About Dua Lipa’s 3rd Album Dua Lipa is making new music her fans can dance the night away to. In October 2023, the “Don’t Start Now” singer sent a clear signal that she’s entering a new era by deleting all photos from her Instagram account. Shortly thereafter, Lipa unveiled a new look. “Miss me?” she captioned an Instagram photo of […]

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” Lipa shared in a Wednesday statement.

She added that the definition of radical optimism, which is “the philosophy that argues for looking at the good in every part of life, based on reason and evidence,” made her realize she could get through anything that the universe threw at her.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm,” she said. “At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The singer has already released two singles from Radical Optimism: “Houdini,” which came out in November 2023 and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 11, and her second single, “Training Season,” which dropped in February and charted at No. 27.

Related: Dua Lipa’s Complete Dating History One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes. The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner […]

Last month, Lipa took the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards to perform both songs. Her track “Dance the Night,” which appeared in the Barbie movie soundtrack, was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the annual ceremony, but Billie Eilish ultimately took home both awards for her song “What Was I Made For?” also featured in the 2023 blockbuster