Dua Lipa Shines in Plunging Silver Gown at 2024 Grammys

Dua Lipa made the 2024 Grammys red carpet sparkle.

Lipa, 28, shined in a custom silver Courreges gown as she graced the Sunday, February 4, awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The floor-length number was equipped with fringe-like beads and a plunging neckline. Lipa accessorized with a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. and a chrome ring.

The singer donned soft glam featuring sparkly eyeshadow, a warm contour and glossy lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Lipa posed with her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, who sported a classic tuxedo.

This year, Dua is nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her track “Dance the Night,” which was featured in Barbie.

This isn’t the first time Lipa has slayed at the Grammys. At the 2022 ceremony, she showed off her figure while rocking a vintage bondage dress from Versace’s 1992 fall/winter collection. The gown featured a bra top, a sheer bodice adorned with leather straps and a fitted black skirt. She elevated her ensemble with a chunky gold bracelet and a statement necklace.

Her locks, which were dyed blonde at the time, were worn down and straightened. Lipa’s makeup included a bold red lip and soft eyeshadow.

At the 2021 Grammys, the “Levitating” singer donned another fabulous look by Atelier Versace. The bedazzled gown featured a butterfly design over her torso, cutouts on her sides and a plunging neckline. Lipa’s sheer skirt was just as sparkly and complete with a thigh-high slit.

Lipa twinned her glam to her dress and donned sparkly pink and purple eyeshadow as well as a fuchsia lip.

Through the years, Lipa has racked up a total of three Grammys and has been nominated for 10.