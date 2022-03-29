Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And the Oscars for Best Dressed goes to… After watching the Academy Awards over the weekend, we’re so inspired to shop for spring dresses. While we won’t be rolling down red carpets in gowns, we still want to strut down sidewalks in style. As it is, we already own plenty of frocks — sundresses, slip dresses, strapless dresses, you name it. But now we’re specifically searching for a pretty piece that we can wear almost anywhere. A grab-and-go dress that works for the office, the coffee shop or any other occasion.

Swing into spring in this ruffle-sleeve swing dress! It’s flowy, feminine and flattering. We’re smitten with all of the darling details, from the buttons to the tie waist. We can pretty much guarantee that no one else will be rocking this frock — it’s brand new from Amazon! Read on to learn more about this lovely dress.

Get the Langwyqu Women’s V-Neck Casual Ruffle Sleeve Button–Down Waist–Tie Swing Dress for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Langwyqu Women’s V-Neck Casual Ruffle Sleeve Button-Down Waist-Tie Swing Dress is exactly what your closet was missing. Hitting right above the knees, this mini/midi is totally tasteful. You can absolutely don this dress to work once the weather gets warmer. Made from chiffon-like fabric, this airy dress has a fit-and-flare style for optimum comfort. The tie cinches the waist, and the button detailing makes the solid dress pop. Available in six jewel tone colors, this ruffle-sleeve dress is a versatile vision!

Since this dreamy dress just dropped on Amazon, there’s only one review so far. But it’s a rave! “It was a big hit at a bridal shower I wore it to,” the satisfied shopper reported. “Overall, very pleased despite no reviews prior to my purchase.” The benefit of a dress that’s hot off the press is that you don’t have to worry about showing up to an event and seeing the same design. You’ll absolutely stand out in this stunning swing dress!

We recommend styling this ruffle-sleeve dress with sandals in the spring and summer. For work, you can throw on a cardigan on top and opt for flats instead. Professional and polished! Whether you’re grabbing brunch with girlfriends or celebrating at a spring shower, this swing dress is such a chic choice.

