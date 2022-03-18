Shoppers Are Obsessed With the Fit of This Chic Spring Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fit of a frock is make or break! If a dress suits your frame, it’s practically a guarantee it will look smashing. These two elements essentially go hand in hand — you can’t have one without the other. When you do encounter that perfect combination of a fabulous fit and feel of a dress, it’s fashion magic. Suddenly, you have all of the confidence in the world and nothing can stop you!

That’s how shoppers describe this adorable mini dress from EXLURA. It exemplifies spring style, and as the weather is officially improving, we’re eager to add this to our rotation. Once we read how much reviewers are in love with this dress, it became an “Add to Cart” immediately situation!

Get the EXLURA Women’s Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The bottom line? This dress has a slew of fun elements that add to its value. It’s feminine, romantic and a little bit sultry at the same time. It’s a mini moment, so the length is short — and the hem has an added ruffle to make the garment feel more airy and full. It’s rendered from a chiffon material and lined to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions. That said, the elegant and long lantern-style sleeves aren’t lined, so there’s a touch of sheer in the dress as well.

What’s most notable about the dress is the back, which has a cutout and tie that you can adjust to fit you properly. You can also wear the dress in an off-the-shoulder style or on the shoulders, which creates a lovely square neckline. Shoppers claims it’s a seriously flattering find — and we couldn’t agree more. When the back of the dress is as beautiful as the front, you know you’ve scored a stunner. Game on!

