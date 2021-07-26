Shoppers Say They Could Wear This Adorable Summer Maxi Dress Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we want to look put together but feel super comfortable at the same time, maxi dresses are usually the way to go. More specifically, maxi dresses that offer a loose fit but avoid slipping into frumpy territory. Honestly, this unicorn garment can be hard to find — but it’s exactly what we discovered while browsing The Drop!

In case you’re unaware, you can score some seriously trendy styles at affordable prices from The Drop, and this summer maxi dress is the ultimate example. Shoppers say that they could wear it every single day thanks to its versatility! Interested in the look? We have all the details you need to make this dress a part of your wardrobe!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress with free shipping for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This maxi dress has a three-tiered design that creates a beautiful ruffled effect that’s voluminous. The fit is relaxed yet elegant, and includes a square neckline and a lower cut in the back. Talk about ideal for the summer heat! Reviewers also say that the lightweight feel of the fabric is so suitable for the season. This is exactly the type of dress that you’ll want to wear when it’s particularly hot outside but you still want to put your best fashions forward. Oh, and did we mention that it also has pockets? Yep, this dress literally hits all of the marks — and then some!

At the moment, you can score the dress in three neutral hues: Light brown, classic black and a pale apricot shade. Each of these options can seamlessly fit into any closet no matter what your personal style is! Reviewers note that the look of this frock is easy to style for a slew of events by mixing up your footwear. Team it with sneakers for a casual look and with heels if you’re going out for dinner — it’s that simple! As far as essential dresses go, this is one of our top picks.

