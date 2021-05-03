Channel Kyle Richards’ $795 Island Dress Style for Just $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it just Us or is vacation on your mind all of the time lately? We crave a vacation pretty much 24/7, 365 days of the year — but lately, our daydreams about relaxing on the beach have really been ramping up. We need the sound of gentle ocean waves in our ears, the sights of a tropical sunset, the flavors of fresh-squeezed fruit juice — and obviously a super cute outfit to go along with all of it!

Right now, we’re really looking to channel Kyle Richards, who just enjoyed an early start to summer in Turks and Caicos. Such a dream! We felt especially inspired when the Real Housewives star posted a mirror selfie on Instagram to capture the “island vibes” she had going on. Her wrap dress was everything! The price, however, was pushing it. That’s why we found something to make our own on Amazon!

Get the TEMOFON Summer Wrap Bohemian Floral Mini Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Richards wore a colorful Zimmermann wrap dress, a hot pink Chanel bag, heels, jewelry and sunglasses in her photo. We looked up the dress quickly, and not only did it cost $795, but it was almost totally sold out. It might even be gone by the time you read this. This situation definitely called for an Amazon moment, and that’s what we have here with this TEMOFON dress!

This dress has a similar kind of look and feel, definitely radiating those “island vibes” and that carefree vacation mood. We love that it’s a wrap-style garment like Richards’ without actually being a full wrap dress. It’s sewn into place for you so you never have to deal with looping or tying anything yourself. You get the cute, flattering look and you don’t even have to think about the possibility of it coming undone!

Get the TEMOFON Summer Wrap Bohemian Floral Mini Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has a surplice V-neckline, short butterfly sleeves and a mini hem that’s pleated toward the bottom to create ruffles and add some swing to your step. We love how similar the neckline trim is to the one on Richards’ dress, and we’re obsessed with the mix of color-blocking and pattern-blocking. There are actually 12 different options for you to choose from, all with beautiful florals, so check them out!

Now, doesn’t imagining yourself wearing this dress, walking barefoot on a white sandy beach during sunset just feel right? It feels more than right for Us. Just perfect.

Get the TEMOFON Summer Wrap Bohemian Floral Mini Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from TEMOFON here and see more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!