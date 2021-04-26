This Flowy Black Skirt Will Keep You Kristin Cavallari Levels of Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that jeans and T-shirts are must-haves in everyone’s wardrobe, but we have to say, a simple black skirt can seriously — and frequently — come in handy. Whenever you wake up in that “OMG, nothing looks good on me” type of mood, a black skirt can really change things around.

When we say a simple black skirt though, we don’t just mean any black skirt. It has to be masterful in its simplicity. Every little detail has to be right, or everything is going to look wrong. Once you have the right one, you’ll have all types of outfit possibilities waiting for you in your wardrobe!

Get the DJT Flowy Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt in Black starting for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kristin Cavallari recently inspired Us to up our black skirt game to the next level. In one of her always iconic outfit selfies, the designer and reality TV royal wore a black short-sleeve top, heeled leopard booties, her usual golden jewelry and a flowy black skirt. It was that perfect representation of simple yet fabulous. We knew we wanted to channel the look!

We hopped on Amazon in search of a comfy, affordable alternative to KC’s skirt in the same kind of style, and we hit the jackpot with this DJT skirt. So many reviewers had already proclaimed their love for it, we knew it was definitely the one we’d been searching for!

This midi skirt has it all going on from top to bottom. It has an elasticized waistband with gathered fabric at the waist for an ultra-flattering fit, while down at the bottom is a handkerchief hem. This asymmetrical style not only looks chic, but it has a lovely movement to it and will look fabulous as you strut through sidewalks, boardwalks and, obviously, the mall.

This skirt comes in a ton of other colors and patterns — you have over 15 options! Black is obviously a must for Us, but it never hurts to explore some other solid shades like navy, green, or the neutral Coffee shade. There are also cool prints and visual textures like denim, leopard, floral and tie-dye stripes. Check them all out and get that wardrobe ready for the revamp it’s been waiting for!

