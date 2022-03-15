This Just-Released Romper Is Going to Be a Major Hit This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It should come as no surprise that we like to keep our eye out for new fashion drops with potential to become incredibly popular for an upcoming season — and right now, our sights are set on the summer! We don’t think it’s too early to start building your own warm-weather wardrobe, and one of our favorite garments to wear again are rompers.

They’re always a seasonal smash, but we just spotted a romper that just dropped on Amazon. We predict it’s on the way to gaining a ton of traction with shoppers, and want you to be one of the first to get your hands on it! It’s light, airy and looks incredibly comfortable. In fact, reviewers claim that they’re already coming back to order it in more colors!

Get the Bigyonger Women’s V Neck Loose Romper for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This romper may be a tad more streamlined and simple than others on the market, but it still makes a statement. It’s a pull-on piece that’s made from a breezy “lightweight” fabric, which reviewers say is ideal for warmer weather. Even though it’s still pretty chilly outside depending on where you reside, having this beautiful ensemble on deck once May rolls around is a winning way to nail the sunny season!

The standout detail on this romper would have to be the batwing sleeves which make the entire look feel flowy and ethereal. Shoppers are in love with the design, and note that it’s incredibly flattering for different body types. Bonus! The romper was made to fit loosely, but it still provides you with a nice silhouette thanks to the built-in elastic waistband that’s adjustable to cinch you in. Even though this is a style that you might not be able to wear outside at the moment, you can still rock it around the house as a cute lounge look until summer comes along!

