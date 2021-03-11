This Fan-Favorite Amazon Romper Looks Like 1 Kristin Cavallari Just Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities are sometimes far more relatable than meets the eye. Sure, they may have completely different lifestyles than Us — but when it comes to the way they dress in their downtime, they’re just as fond of the same styles as we are!

This is especially true for someone who has a down-to-earth vibe like Kristin Cavallari. She stays true to her SoCal roots through her fashion, and we recently realized a simple romper that she wore looks incredibly similar to this $27 version from Vetinee!

Get the Vetinee Women's Summer Pocket Belted Button Short Sleeve Jumpsuit for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon!



We spotted this hidden gem on Amazon, and were sold after reading the rave reviews shoppers are doling out for this romper! As mentioned, its style is seriously similar to the one that the Uncommon James designer donned while filming her Instagram Stories. Shoppers claim that it’s made from a “beautiful” linen-like fabric that looks even better in person. It has a classic cut with some utility-style details — think a traditional collar, rolled-up short sleeves, buttons running down the front and plenty of pockets!

When we say plenty, we mean plenty. There are two button-flap pockets on the chest and two slip pockets on the hips, which are bound to come in handy! Who doesn’t love being able to leave their purse at home while running a quick errand? Consider it a bonus!

Get the Vetinee Women's Summer Pocket Belted Button Short Sleeve Jumpsuit for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon!

Our current romper obsession is available in three different neutral colors: Black, ivory white and navy blue. Unfortunately, they don’t have an army green like Cavallari’s, but that’s not a huge issue for Us! We’re focused on the aesthetic instead of the specific color, and this romper from Vetinee has exactly what we’re looking for! Plan to rock this adorable jumpsuit on repeat this spring and summer — you may end up buying it multiple hues!

See it: Get the Vetinee Women's Summer Pocket Belted Button Short Sleeve Jumpsuit for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon!

