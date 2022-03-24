Ali Fedotowsky Says This ‘Gorgeous’ Sundress Is ‘Worth Every Penny’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the sundress! At long last, spring has sprung. After months of sporting winter wear, we’re finally free to dress for warmer weather. We feel like the main character in a rom-com who has just fallen in love — cue the montage of us floating down the street on cloud nine. If there’s one woman who knows about romance and fashion, it’s one of our favorite former Bachelorettes Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. The TV correspondent has her own blog devoted to sharing budget-friendly style.

Just in time for spring break, Fedotowsky-Manno hopped on Amazon Live to recommend some affordable looks for vacay. This embroidered maxi dress was seriously a standout! “It is beautiful! Bought this last year,” the Bachelor Nation star said, before trying on the dress for fans. “This is the white, but it comes in a bunch of colors. It’s $42, it’s so worth every penny because it’s so gorgeous. Look at the detail here! I just love, love, love it. I can’t even explain. Something about the way it’s cut and where these straps hit, I just love it. So pretty.”

This lovely long dress was made for a vacation! “If you’re going out to a nice dinner by the beach, this is the perfect dress for that,” Fedotowsky-Manno added. “It’s just so beautiful. I absolutely love it. If you are by chance engaged, this would be a really cute dress to wear on your honeymoon. It’s bridal white! But again, it comes in a bunch of different colors. Also, the straps are adjustable, so you can adjust the bust however you want. There’s so much stretch in the back so no matter your bust, you will fit into this. It’s got this little slit through the middle, which is so beautiful.”

Keep reading to find out why this stunning sundress from Amazon is an absolute spring staple.

Get the BerryGo Women’s Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V–Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress starting at just $42 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

The BerryGo Women’s Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress is our new go-to dress for spring and summer. The lightweight cotton frock is flowy and flattering, perfect for any sunny occasion. You can totally take this dress from day to night! We’re captivated by all of the darling details — the delicate eyelet design and exquisite embroidery, the flirty V-neckline and the stretchy smocked back.

This breathable maxi has a boho feel that is feminine and fashion-forward. You can also choose between 24 different colors, cuts and patterns. We’re obsessed with the floral print and pastel hues!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V–Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress starting at just $42 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Rock this frock to any of the following functions: a bridal or baby shower, a graduation party, a brunch, a barbecue or a daytime date. You will definitely feel and look your best in this eye-catching eyelet sundress!

See it! Get the BerryGo Women’s Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V–Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress starting at just $42 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BerryGo here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!