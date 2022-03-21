Brooke Shields’ Skincare ‘Ritual’ Includes This Popular Tinted SPF

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun fact: Did you know that Brooke Shields has actually been modeling since she was an infant? With so many decades in the industry under her belt, we certainly trust what she has to say when it comes to all things beauty and skincare! Her experience has also helped her effectively streamline her routine to only include what’s most important — so naturally, we want to learn all of her secrets.

Luckily for Us, we can all get the inside scoop courtesy of the iconic actress thanks to the personal everyday routine she shared with Vogue. As the final step in her “ritual,” she finishes her face with the tinted version of Supergoop!’s wildly popular face sunscreen to protect her skin and provide a luminous finish!

Get the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++ for prices starting at $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

You may have heard of this sunscreen before, but this specific formula offers you much more than broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. This is as much of a true skincare product as it is a sun protectant, which is why it’s become a cult-favorite with beauty lovers around the globe. It can act as your daily moisturizer thanks to its powerful blend of ingredients, which include hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help plump the skin and give it a smoother appearance — plus vitamin B5 for extra nourishment.

And on top of the above information, this sunscreen has a slight tint to it that’s universally flattering for all skin tones and can leave your complexion looking perfectly glowy and radiant! It’s not a glittery look, but rather a soft pearlescent shine that appears you’re glowing from within. You can wear it on its own or use it as a makeup priming base that will function incredibly underneath foundation. And with the SPF 40, you can confidently bask in the sunshine knowing that your skin is properly protected from damage during the summer months. Super is an understatement!

