Blake Lively Protects Her Skin From the Sun With This SPF Makeup Base

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty, we prioritize products with multiple purposes. Efficiency is key — why add another step to our skincare regimen when we could combine forces instead? We’re all about three-in-one solutions that get the job done all at the same time. And just like multifunctional makeup, we also happen to admire triple threats in the entertainment industry. One of our favorite celebs who does it all? Blake Lively. A talented actress, director, advocate, wife and mother of three, she even has a new non-alcoholic mixer line, Betty Buzz.

So, it’s no surprise that the busy star appreciates the value of a triple-action formula. The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram Stories to share some of her go-to beauty products, and we immediately zoned in on the Darphin SPF 50 treatment. A sunscreen, shield and makeup base in one, this beauty buy is an everyday essential. Read on to learn more about the secret behind Lively’s luminous complexion.

Get the Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield SPF 50 for just $48 at Nordstrom!

Protect your skin from the sun with the Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield SPF 50. Packed with a gentle blend of UVA and UVB filters, wheat protein and nude-toned pigments, this product claims to leave skin smoother and brighter. This SPF treatment targets your face and eye area, aiming to give you the sun protection you need without the white cast you loathe. Shoppers say that this lightweight liquid acts like a tinted moisturizer, evening your tone as a makeup base while shielding your skin as a sunscreen. Incorporate this sun protection into your daily routine by applying in the morning after your cream.

Get the Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield SPF 50 for just $48 at Nordstrom!

According to reviews, the Darphin SPF 50 shield works on a variety of different skin types and tones. “I absolutely love this SPF cream,” one shopper said. “This is finally a brand that works well with my sensitive skin, isn’t super thick, and provides good SPF coverage.” Another customer declared, “This is the absolute PERFECT sunscreen for me! Darphin, PLEASE never discontinue this item!! I’m very fair and trying to find a sunscreen that is comfortable to wear and protect[s] my skin has been such a struggle, but I’ve finally found my holy grail. I honestly don’t know what my skin would do without it.” And yet another customer reported, “Suits my sensitive, brown-toned skin without the typical white cast of mineral sunscreen. It’s lightly tinted. It’s light and doesn’t exacerbate my oily skin. It’s the best little gem I’ve tried so far.” Love to hear it!

Shoppers also say that this makeup base provides the perfect lightweight coverage. “I’m OBSESSED,” one customer gushed. “I can’t imagine my routine without it. It’s so light, blends right in. The skin tint to it is just enough to not leave a cast on your face. Feels like NOTHING!” And another reviewer called this Darphin product the “best protection for your skin! It sinks in very fast and doesn’t leave any residue or make you look oily during the day. It also leaves an amazing glow to your face!”

Look alive with Lively’s go-to SPF 50 makeup base, available now at Nordstrom!

See it! Get the Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield SPF 50 for just $48 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Darphin here and shop all other sunscreen from Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!