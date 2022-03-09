7 Best Sunless Tanners That Also Have SPF — Starting at $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You likely know that using a self-tanning product is a great way to keep your skin protected from UV rays while still looking sunkissed, but what if you could up the ante and take sunless tanning one step further? The answer is to use a product with SPF — this way, you’re not just getting a glow, you’re also preventing sun damage at the same time!

We found a handful of amazing gradual self-tanning products that include SPF in the formula, and a few top self tanners that can easily have sunscreen introduced into the fold. Whether you’re looking for a self tanner for the face or body, we have you covered with one of the products included in our lineup below!

This Allover Self-Tanning Spray

Not only does this product have the highest SPF out of our entire roundup, it’s also the only product that you can use on your face and body! Supergoop!’s everyday sunscreen has reached cult-favorite status, and we’re beyond excited that they have launched a self-tanning formula to protect the skin and create a glow at the same time.

SGet the Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40 for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Self-Tanning Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum has the added benefit of also helping you build up a gradual glow! It has a super nourishing formula that delivers intense hydration while developing subtle color that looks like you just stepped off the beach. Plus, with the added SPF 30, your face will stay protected against from sun’s rays — which is great for anti-aging.

Get the Tan Luxe Super Glow SPF 30 for $56 at Revolve!

This Bestselling Face Self Tanner

This is arguably the most popular gradual self tanner for the face, currently boasting over 15,000 reviews on Amazon! You can choose from two different skin tone ranges and use it daily as your moisturizer to build up to get your desired level of tan. This formula includes SPF 20, which gives you enough sun protection for your face.

Get the Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Affordable Face Self Tanner

This is the most affordable self tanner out of the bunch, but it definitely packs a punch for the price! What makes it different is that it’s actually a light tinted moisturizer as well, so you’re pretty much tackling four birds with one stone! You get your moisturizer, self tanner, SPF 20 and makeup base all in one product.

Get the Almay Healthy Glow Makeup & Gradual Self Tan for prices starting at $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gradual Self Tanner

This self tanner doesn’t include SPF, but lotions like this one can easily be mixed or layered with sunscreen to get the protection you need. This gradual tanning lotion builds up color over time that may last for weeks, according to shoppers.

Get the St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Body Lotion for $25 at Dermstore!

This Hydrating Self-Tan Lotion

Here’s another gradual tanner that doesn’t include SPF but can easily be teamed with sunscreen. What sets this one apart is the intense hydration and how quickly the tan develops on the skin. Shoppers are amazed at how swiftly their tan began to show and adored the natural sunkissed color they saw after just one application!

Get the Vita Liberata Fabulous Self Tanning Gradual Lotion for $20 at Dermstore!

This Dry Oil Self Tanner

If you don’t have the patience for self-tanning lotions to absorb, this dry oil was made for you. It instantly sinks into the skin so that you don’t have to worry about staining your clothes, which also makes it far easier to to throw on sunscreen over this product.

Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist for $46 at Dermstore!

