Shoppers Say This Swing Dress Is Flirty and Flattering for Spring — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring fling! It feels like we blinked and it’s suddenly spring. Weren’t we just decking the halls and freezing in our finest winter wear? Guess time flies when you’re waiting to have fun in the sun. Now that the weather is starting to get warmer, we have an excuse to shop for all of our upcoming events. From spring break vacation to celebrations, our social calendar is finally filling up — and we need a dream dress for the occasion.

Enter: this long-sleeve ruffle mini. Quite possibly the perfect transitional piece, this swing dress is layered yet lightweight. Stay warm with the long sleeves while still showing off a little skin with the deep V-neckline and shorter cut. Another bonus? This fashionable find is currently on sale at Amazon! Keep reading to see why one reviewer declared, “Best dress I have ever purchased!”

Get the Cosonsen Women’s Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Dress for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Cosonsen Women’s Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Dress is the dress that does it all. It’s unbelievably flattering but not skintight, so you can feel confident and comfortable at the same time. This mini dress strikes the balance between sultry and sophisticated, ideal for date night or a daytime party. The skirt was made for twirling, but the flowy fabric would add extra bulk or weigh you down.

Available in both long and short sleeves, Amazon offers this dress in 25 different colors and patterns. Most of the hues are gorgeous jewel tones, a lovely choice for a special event any time of year. The ruffled tie waist really makes this swing dress stand out — and also provides some tummy control.

Get the Cosonsen Women’s Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Dress for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

When it comes to this dress, the key word is confidence. “I’ve never felt more confident,” one reviewer shared. “It’s seriously the most flattering dress I’ve ever worn.” Wow! Another customer claimed, “This dress will make you feel so incredibly confident!! Flirty, bouncy, and perfect for the wedding I’m about to attend. The sash really accentuates my waist and the V-neckline adds a sexy elegance to it all.” And yet another shopper shared, “I felt so confident all evening, not only from all the great compliments but because it hid my mom pooch and flattered me in ways I needed to feel great.”

In terms of styling, we suggest teaming this mini dress with strappy heels for a fancier function. In the fall and winter, you can absolutely pair this piece with over-the-knee boots or tights and booties. And if you want to dress it down, add white sneakers or sandals instead. Swing into spring in this darling swing dress from Amazon!

See it! Get the Cosonsen Women’s Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Dress for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Cosonsen here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!