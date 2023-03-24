Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This Tinted Sunscreen: It ‘Sinks in Like a Dream’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our beauty routine has so many steps. So. Many. Steps. It’s intense enough at night, but when you add on makeup in the morning, it’s like an entire side hustle — and we’re not even getting paid for it! We love anything that can make getting through our routine quicker and easier — but it needs to perform just as well, if not better than the products it’s replacing.

So, what if you could combine your tinted moisturizer, sunscreen, primer and color corrector into one amazing step? It’s possible — and for under $30. Even better is that this product has a stamp of approval from Gwyneth Paltrow!

Get the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Paltrow shared nine of her favorite skincare products with CNN, highlighting this Unsun multitasker as a go-to. She said it “sinks in like a dream.” That means no greasy or cakey residue — and no white cast! We love how mineral sunscreens like this are gentle on sensitive and/or acne-prone skin, but white cast can sometimes be a problem. This Black-owned beauty brand created two versatile shades that are designed to blend in beautifully with any skin tone!

This tinted sunscreen boasts SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection and water resistance for up to 80 minutes. It’s also cruelty-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free and reef-safe. It even comes in sustainable packaging!

Get the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Remember, this is more than just a sunscreen — it’s a tinted moisturizer, which means it includes nourishing, hydrating ingredients like antioxidant-rich olive oil, texture-improving vitamin C and soothing aloe vera. It can also act as your primer and color corrector, or even simply as your foundation, especially if you love that “clean girl” aesthetic!

Ready to moisturize your skin, blur your pores, balance your tone and protect your complexion all in one simple, incredibly effective step? Add this wonder to your Amazon cart!

Get the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion With Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Unsun here and explore other facial sunscreens here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!